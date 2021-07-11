Fans show their support during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James Park.

With football fans set to return to stadia due following the Coronavirus pandemic, we took a look at the best stadiums in England following Boris Johnson’s promising announcement.

FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities and atmosphere.

Scroll and click through the pages to discover where St James’ Park and every other Premier League ground rates out of five stars in terms of atmosphere:

Atmosphere rating: 2/5 stars... fan votes: 6,889

Atmosphere rating: 2.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,193

Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 76

Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 48,422

Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 93,901

Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 57,058

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,196

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,323

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,849

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 56,914

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,817

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,493

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 11,790

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,599

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 2,539

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 59,228

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 75,191

Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 72,650

Atmosphere rating: 4/5 stars... fan votes: 67,200