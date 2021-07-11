Fans show their support during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James Park.
With football fans set to return to stadia due following the Coronavirus pandemic, we took a look at the best stadiums in England following Boris Johnson’s promising announcement.
FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities and atmosphere.
Scroll and click through the pages to discover where St James’ Park and every other Premier League ground rates out of five stars in terms of atmosphere:
Atmosphere rating: 2/5 stars... fan votes: 6,889 Atmosphere rating: 2.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,193 Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 76 Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 48,422 Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 93,901 Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 57,058 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,196 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,323 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,849 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 56,914 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,817 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,493 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 11,790 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,599 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 2,539 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 59,228 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 75,191 Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 72,650 Atmosphere rating: 4/5 stars... fan votes: 67,200 Atmosphere rating: 4/5 stars... fan votes: 57,491