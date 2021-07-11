Revealed: How Newcastle United's atmosphere compares to Leeds United and Burnley - voted for by fans

Fans have been voting for the best atmosphere in the Premier League – so where does Newcastle’s St James’ Park rank?

By James Copley
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:00 am
Fans show their support during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United at St James Park.

With football fans set to return to stadia due following the Coronavirus pandemic, we took a look at the best stadiums in England following Boris Johnson’s promising announcement.

FootballGroundMap.com has compiled an overall rating of each stadium based on thousands upon thousands of fans’ vote – which included location, view, food, facilities and atmosphere.

Scroll and click through the pages to discover where St James’ Park and every other Premier League ground rates out of five stars in terms of atmosphere:

Atmosphere rating: 2/5 stars... fan votes: 6,889
Atmosphere rating: 2.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,193
Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 76
Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 48,422
Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 93,901
Atmosphere rating: 3/5 stars... fan votes: 57,058
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,196
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,323
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 46,849
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 56,914
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,817
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 42,493
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 11,790
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 62,599
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 2,539
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 59,228
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 75,191
Atmosphere rating: 3.5/5 stars... fan votes: 72,650
Atmosphere rating: 4/5 stars... fan votes: 67,200
Atmosphere rating: 4/5 stars... fan votes: 57,491
