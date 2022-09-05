News you can trust since 1849
Fresh research has detailed how much Newcastle United have struggled with injuries over the last decade (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Revealed! How Newcastle United's injury record compares to Leeds United and Everton & Co

Fresh research has detailed which Premier League sides have suffered the most from injury problems over the last decade.

By Joe Buck
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:26 pm

Every football club has to deal with injuries during a season and Newcastle are no different.

Right now, Eddie Howe’s side currently have numerous injury concerns with Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth ruled-out with long-term injuries whilst Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes have all missed recent games with knocks.

It isn’t an ideal situation for Howe to deal with at this moment, but how does Newcastle’s historical injury record stack-up compared to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using research conducted by BonusCodeBets, we take a look at how injuries have impacted each Premier League team over the last decade and rank them from the team that have suffered least from injury worries, to the side that has been impacted the most.

Do any of these statistics surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Wolves

Games missed through injury in the last decade = 647

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. Leeds United

Games missed through injury in the last decade = 654

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

Games missed through injury in the last decade = 809

Photo: Mike Hewitt

4. Brentford

Games missed through injury in the last decade = 839

Photo: Warren Little

Premier LeagueLeeds UnitedEddie HoweAllan Saint-Maximin
