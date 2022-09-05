Every football club has to deal with injuries during a season and Newcastle are no different.

Right now, Eddie Howe’s side currently have numerous injury concerns with Jonjo Shelvey and Emil Krafth ruled-out with long-term injuries whilst Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes have all missed recent games with knocks.

It isn’t an ideal situation for Howe to deal with at this moment, but how does Newcastle’s historical injury record stack-up compared to their Premier League rivals?

Here, using research conducted by BonusCodeBets, we take a look at how injuries have impacted each Premier League team over the last decade and rank them from the team that have suffered least from injury worries, to the side that has been impacted the most.

1. Wolves Games missed through injury in the last decade = 647 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2. Leeds United Games missed through injury in the last decade = 654 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Brighton & Hove Albion Games missed through injury in the last decade = 809 Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Brentford Games missed through injury in the last decade = 839 Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales