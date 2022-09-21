Few stadiums in the country exude an aura quite like St James’s Park on a matchday. As a symbol of the city, the stadium is steeped in all of the club’s traditions and has become a real fortress of late for Newcastle on the field – the Magpies have been beaten just once at home in the Premier League this calendar year and are unbeaten on their home turf so far this campaign.

But what is it like as a ‘matchday’ experience for visiting fans?

This is how the ‘matchday experience' for away supporters compares to the rest of the Premier League (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study carried out by OLBG has looked at factors such as the cost of a pint, football-related arrests, cost to park, away stand capacity, stadium Google review score and distance to the nearest station to name the stadiums providing the best experience for away fans.

All of this data has been collated into a league table where every Premier League side have been ranked against each other, but how do Newcastle fare in their ‘Away Day Index’?

St James’s Park is given an overall ‘Away Day Index’ score of 5.44 which is good enough to rank them in 7th place alongside the City Ground and Molineux.

Maybe unsurprisingly, Tottenham Hotspur’s new £1billion stadium tops the list with a score of 6.93 with Anfield finishing as runner-up.

At the other end of the scale, the King Power Stadium has been given the lowest score of 3.25.

Here are the results of OLBG’s study in full:

OLGB Away Day Index

1) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium = 6.93

2) Anfield = 6.32

3) Emirates Stadium = 5.97

4) Gtech Community Stadium = 5.88

5) Selhurst Park = 5.79

6) Vitality Stadium = 5.53

7) St James’s Park = 5.44

7) City Ground = 5.44

7) Molineux = 5.44

10) Villa Park = 4.91

11) Old Trafford = 4.83

12) Etihad Stadium = 4.47

13) Amex Stadium = 4.3

13) Stamford Bridge = 4.3

13) Goodison Park = 4.3

16) Elland Road = 4.04

17) Craven Cottage = 4.03

18) London Stadium = 3.86

19) St Mary’s Stadium = 3.69