This is how Newcastle United’s attendances this season compare across the continent (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Revealed! How Newcastle United’s stunning 52,134 attendance compares with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Co - photo gallery

St James’s Park is back to its very best this season.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Eddie Howe’s side are currently unbeaten at St James’s Park this campaign having registered two wins and three draws in-front of their home supporters.

The renewed optimism around the club means the stadium is once again rocking on match days with an atmosphere to rival any stadium in Europe.

Wor Flags help cultivate a fantastic pre-match atmosphere whilst Howe’s side on the field, with their front-foot pressing game, help maintain that throughout the 90 minutes.

This has led to talk over the possibility of extending St James’s Park in-order to meet demands of the fan base.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the highest attendances in Europe this season to see how Newcastle United’s 52,134 crowd ranks across the continent.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Barcelona

Average league attendance at the Spotify Camp Nou this season = 82,919

Photo: David Ramos

2. Borussia Dortmund

Average league attendance at the Signal Iduna Park this season = 80,899

Photo: INA FASSBENDER

3. Bayern Munich

Average league attendance at the Allianz Arena Nou this season = 75,010

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

4. Manchester United

Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,437

Photo: Stu Forster

