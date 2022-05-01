Newcastle spent over £90million last window, making it over £100million across the season following the addition of Joe Willock last summer.

The new signings have helped transform Eddie Howe’s side who have secured their Premier League status for another season.

Preparations can now begin to add even more quality to the squad in the summer, but Newcastle will have to contend with Financial Fair Play restrictions.

FFP will take into account their net-spend on transfers and with that in mind, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the net spend of each Premier League club over the past five seasons to see where Newcastle United rank:

1. Brentford (+£51.77m) Total net spend = (+£51.77m), biggest net spend = 2021/22 (-£32.13m), smallest net spend = 2020/21 (+£49.23m), record signing in past five years = Kristoffer Ajer (£14.13m) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Norwich City (+£44.21m) Total net spend = (+£44.21m), biggest net spend = 2021/22 (-£23.09m), smallest net spend = 2018/19 (+£28.94m), record signing in past five years = Christos Tzolis/Milot Rashica (£9.90m) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Watford (-£17.25m) Total net spend = (-£17.25m), biggest net spend = 2017/18 (-£49.19m), smallest net spend = 2020/21 (+£60.75m), record signing in past five years = Ismaila Sarr (£27.00m) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Burnley (-£22.72m) Total net spend = (-£22.72m), biggest net spend = 2018/19 (-£22.50m), smallest net spend = 2017/18 (+£12.83m), record signing in past five years = Ben Gibson (£15.21m) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales