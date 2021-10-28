Newcastle United face Chelsea on Saturday with the visitors fresh off the back of a 7-0 win over Norwich City last weekend - a victory which leaves The Blues top of the tree in the Premier League.

They then backed-up this result by defeating Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are still yet to win a game all season and head into Saturday’s clash under the stewardship of Graeme Jones and still without a permanent manager in place.

Whilst last weekend’s draw with Crystal Palace was a hard-working and gritty performance, the result did very little to suppress worries that this campaign may end in relegation.

Where better, then, to kick-start their season with a positive result against one of Europe’s most dominant sides?

Here, we predict how Newcastle United will line-up at St James’s Park on Saturday:

1. GK: Karl Darlow Darlow is still yet to keep a clean sheet this season and with Martin Dubravka close to returning to full fitness, he really could do with a shutout on Saturday. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. RWB: Javi Manquillo Ben Chillwell has been in electric form recently, Manquillo will need to be on-form if he is to deal with the former Leicester City man. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar The Swiss-international has barely been seen in the Newcastle first-team this season, however, Schar has always looked more comfortable in a back-five and would give Newcastle an extra option in playing out from the back. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle’s captain struggled against the physicality of Christian Benteke on Saturday and will need to lead his troops well if they are to get anything out of this match. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales