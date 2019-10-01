Revealed! The length of Isaac Hayden's Newcastle United ban following FA investigation

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden will serve a three-game ban after the Football Association decided not to extend his spell on the sidelines.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 12:55 pm
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Isaac Hayden of Newcastle United reacts after receiving a red card from match referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hayden was red-carded for a challenge in the 5-0 weekend loss at Leicester City and after a review by FA disciplinary chiefs has avoided retrospective action.

According to Sky Sports the 24-year-old allegedly mouthed “what’s the point in playing?” towards the match official.

But the FA have ruled that because Hayden “did not question the integrity or neutrality of the officials, there would be no further sanction”.

As a result, Hayden will sit out this weekend’s Premier League visit of Manchester United to St James’s Park, as well as the trip to Chelsea on October 19 and Wolves at home on October 27. South Korean Ki Sung-yeung was brought on to play in midfield at the King Power Stadium and is likely to continue in the former Arsenal man’s absence.