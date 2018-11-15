Revealed! Newcastle’s view on Richard Scudamore’s £5m Premier League payout

Newcastle United had reservations about Richard Scudamore’s controversial payout.

The Premier League’s departing executive chairman will pocket £5million over the next three years.

A statement from the league said the decision to make the payment was “supported and endorsed by the clubs”.

However, the Gazette understands the Newcastle “expressed reservations” about the appropriateness of the proposed payout, equivalent to a payment of £250,000 from each member club, before it was approved by the Audit and Remuneration Committee and non-executive directors.

Scudamore will continue to work with the league in an “advisory capacity”.