Revealed! Newcastle United's true value and how the club ranks among the rest of the Premier League

Newcastle United is the tenth most valuable club in England, according to a study from Brand Finance.

Ticket Gum, a football ticketing website, pulled together the global data from Brand Finance to provide the top 20 most valuable clubs in England.

The 20 most valuable teams in England

In the report Football 50 2018, Brand Finance defined value "to be crucial to corporate brand sponsors looking to leverage the popularity and global appeal of the world’s ‘beautiful game.’"

And Rafa Benitez's side were listed 10th with a brand worth of £194million - a 1% increase on last year following the club's top 10 Premier League finish.

Manchester United remained England's biggest brand £1,357million, the same as last year. The report puts the value down to success on the field, "influenced by consistently impressive revenue across all streams."

Manchester City are ranked behind their rivals with £953million, despite being crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool’s resurgence on the pitch in 2017-18 has been matched by a 22% rise in brand value, taking the team to third place in wit a value of £862 million while Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur make up the top six.

Burnley saw the biggest rise of 44% from last term after they qualified for the Europa League.

However, they occupy 14th, a place below Crystal Palace who also saw an incredible rise of 37%.

The bottom three clubs with lesser values include Brighton & Hove Albion with £107 million, Southampton at £95 million - who dropped a staggering -57% - with Huddersfield Town, rounding off entries of the most valuable football teams in England, with a brand value of £94 million.