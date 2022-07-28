Newcastle United’s squad have been put through their paces so far this month.

As the side prepares to face Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao at St James’s Park this weekend, we look back at the pre-season friendlies against Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Mainz 05, Benfica and the practice match against Burnley to see which players Eddie Howe has been using the most.

Four senior players are still yet to get any minutes so far this pre-season while the majority of the squad have featured in all five matches so far.

Howe has also called upon several Under-21 players to help bolster squad numbers while out in Austria and Portugal this month.

1. Javier Manquillo - 0 minutes Injury has prevented Manquillo making an appearance so far in pre-season. He has been in Spain working on his rehabilitation.

2. Mark Gillespie - 0 minutes The goalkeeper has remained on the sidelines throughout pre-season.

3. Federico Fernandez - 0 minutes Yet to feature so far in pre-season but Eddie Howe has praised the defender's professionalism.

4. Jamal Lewis - 0 minutes Fitness issues have prevented Lewis from getting on the pitch so far this pre-season. Not what he would have wanted having missed the second half of the campaign due to being left out of Eddie Howe's 25-man squad.