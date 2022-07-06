Revealed: Newcastle United’s staggering squad value following Sven Botman signing

Newcastle United’s squad value is on the rise following their transfer business done so far in 2022.

The signings of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman this year has seen Newcastle’s squad value surpass the £300million mark.

That’s according to Transfermarkt, who currently value Newcastle’s squad at £307.53million.

While United’s squad value has increased significantly so far in 2022, it is still valued at less than the likes of Leicester City, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United.

We’ve looked at every senior Newcastle United player and ranked them in order of least to most valuable based on Transfermarkt’s valuations.

1. Mark Gillespie - £270,000 The 30-year-old goalkeeper is Newcastle’s least valuable senior player according to transfermarkt. Photo Sales

2. Dwight Gayle - £1.35million Newcastle are looking to offload the striker this summer but he still has two years remaining on his current deal. Photo Sales

3. Paul Dummett - £1.35million Dummett barely featured for Newcastle last season but was still offered a new one-year deal at the end of the campaign. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Federico Fernandez - £1.35million The 33-year-old could leave Newcastle this summer with just a year remaining on his contract. Photo Sales