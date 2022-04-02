One of the major talking points after every game of football is how the referee performed and how their decisions affected the outcome of a match.

After the weekend, every decision is scrutinised and often it is the referee’s performance that gets analysed more than the performance of the players on the pitch.

It is an unforgiving job at times, however, there is no denying that results can be affected by major decisions made by a referee - and Newcastle have seen this happen on multiple occasions this campaign.

The Magpies even wrote a letter to the Premier League questioning a few decisions made against them at the end of 2021.

Here, using data provided by AceOdds, we take a look at how Newcastle United’s win percentage over the past five seasons differs under each referee and rank their fortunes under each referee from worst to best:

1. Andre Marriner - 7% Marriner’s most memorable matches in-charge of Newcastle came when he sent Aleksandar Mitrovic off against Arsenal in August 2015, before sending Jonjo Shelvey off for stamping on Dele Alli two years later. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Simon Hooper - 14% Hooper has not yet taken charge of a Newcastle United game this season - and that might not be a bad thing for Newcastle as their win percentage stands at just 14% when he is in charge. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Paul Tierney - 17% Tierney has refereed Newcastle four times this season. All four appearances have been at St James’s Park and included the draws with Southampton and Watford, the win over Burnley and the defeat to Chelsea in October. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Graham Scott - 22% Most Newcastle fans will remember Wolves’ late equaliser against Newcastle in February 2019 which many felt came after a foul by Willy Boly on Martin Dubravka. Scott was the referee on that occasion. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales