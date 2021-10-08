Revealed! Raheem Sterling? Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham? The unlikely transfers and outcomes 'predicted' following Newcastle United takeover

That’s after the Saudi-backed £300m takeover of Newcastle United finally went through.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Newcastle fans will be excited with the prospect of a big-money takeover and it’s 4/1 that one of Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham or Kylian Mbappe will arrive at St James’ Park next summer.

“Antonio Conte could be on his way to Newcastle too and has been backed from 20/1 to 13/2 to become their next boss, while Jose Mourinhio is 14/1 and Zinedine Zidane is 16/1.

“It looks as though the takeover could be curtains for Steve Bruce, the Toon boss has been backed in from 4/1 to 4/9 over the past few hours to be the next Premier League manager to leave their post."

Simply scroll down to have a look at some of the transfers and outcomes the bookies are offering odds on.

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

