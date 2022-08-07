Revealed! The 20 ‘best Premier League players of all time’ and where Newcastle United, Leeds and Arsenal legends rank

In 1992/93, the Premier League was born. Newcastle United were not one of the founding members of the new competition - but would play in the second iteration of the competition after Kevin Keegan’s side sealed promotion from the First Division.

The Magpies have been a Premier League side for 27 seasons in all, missing out on just two campaigns after their promotion in 1993, following relegations in the 2008/09 season and the 2015/16 season.

The future looks bright at St James’s Park following the takeover of the club in October 2021 and despite an indifferent decade or so under the ownership of Mike Ashley, Newcastle have been responsible for some of the best players the Premier League has seen in its 30 years.

Here, thanks to a fan survey conducted by Betfair, we take a look at who has been voted in the top 20 Premier League players of all time:

1. 20th: Rio Ferdinand Ferdinand was capped 81 times by England and made over 500 Premier League appearances in a 19 year career that saw him play for West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United and QPR. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. 19th: Petr Cech Cech still holds the record for most clean sheets in a single Premier League season. In 2004/05, Cech made 24 clean sheets for Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea. Photo: Ben Radford Photo Sales

3. 18th: Vincent Kompany Kompany helped spearhead Manchester City’s rise in becoming the dominant force they are today. Kompany scored some crucial goals in late season clashes against Manchester United and Leicester City that helped City lift the title. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. 17th: Patrick Vieira Arsenal’s invincibles will be forever etched in Premier League history and their captain will forever be considered one of the Gunners’ most influential players. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales