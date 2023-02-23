Which seven Newcastle United players get into a combined XI with Manchester United - based on this season’s statistics?

The Magpies face Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday aiming to end their 54-year trophy drought.

Memories of beaten finals against Arsenal and Manchester United have faded into the background with this team having a genuine opportu

nity to end their long, long wait for silverware.

Eddie Howe’s side have been very impressive in the league and have developed into a very tough side to beat this season.

Buoyed by the return of Bruno Guimaraes, they will head to the capital full of optimism that they can defeat their opponents on Sunday.

Ahead of the showpiece event, we take a look at what a combined Newcastle United and Manchester United starting XI would look like - based on WhoScored’s player ratings this season.

Newcastle United and Manchester United 'combined XI' This is what a 'combined XI' between Newcastle United and Manchester United looks like

Nick Pope (6.73) Pope has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season, however, his red card against Liverpool means he will not feature at Wembley.

Kieran Trippier (7.65) Trippier, who was heavily-linked with a move to Manchester United before he made the switch to St James's Park, has been one of the Premier League's most consistent performers this season.

Fabian Schar (7.10) Schar has enjoyed a wonderful turnaround in his Newcastle United career and will be someone the Magpies rely on at Wembley to lay the foundations for a potential trophy lift.