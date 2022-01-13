In terms of aerial duels won, very few players come close to Wood across European football this season.

In all, Wood has won 93 aerial duels this season - the most in the Premier League.

In this list, provided by BettingOdds.com, former Magpie Ivan Toney sits just behind Wood with 87 duels won.

James Tarkowski, who has also been linked with a move to St James’s Park this month, has won 78 duels.

But how do these stats compare across Europe’s top four leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga)?

Wood sits comfortably in third position and is 11 successful aerial duels behind Sampdoria’s Morten Thorsby.

What may shock you is the name of the man that leads this chart however.

Chris Wood playing for Burnley against Newcastle United (Photo by Scott Heppell - Pool/Getty Images)

That’s because, leading the way with a staggering 135 aerial duels won this season, is Deportivo Alaves striker Joselu.

The Spaniard who scored seven goals in 52 appearances whilst at Newcastle United, has shone on his return to La Liga, notching 32 goals in less than 100 games.

Wood will be hoping that his time on Tyneside will prove more fruitful than Joselu’s time in the black-and-white.

And when you consider that only Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, Son Heung-Min, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have scored more goals than Wood in the Premier League since 2017 - his £25m signing could prove to be a good piece of business.

