Revealed! The eye-watering amount Newcastle United have paid to take Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United have reportedly paid £4million to secure the services of Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday.
According to the Sun, United this morning came to a compromise to take Bruce from the Championship club, following the 58-year-old’s offer to resign from his Owls role this morning.
The report states: “Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has paid £4 million to Sheffield Wednesday for Steve Bruce.
“Ashley sent over the cash ahead of the appointment and Bruce plus his staff walked out before it was accepted.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Wednesday supremo Dejphon Chansiri is now likely to agree to the deal that compensates him for Bruce.”
It is claimed United have paid the £4million fee up front as they bid to replace Rafa Benitez, who left the club more than a fortnight ago.
The Magpies squad are currently preparing for their Premier League Asia Trophy clash with Wolves on Wednesday in China.