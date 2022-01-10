If the defeat against Cambridge United highlighted anything at Newcastle, it showed their desperate need for attacking reinforcements.

Callum Wilson’s injury means there is a great void that needs filled this month.

Lots of names have been thrown about as the solution to this problem - but which players, based on their stats, would be best suited to be Newcastle’s new spearhead in attack?

Quite simply, Newcastle need someone that will help provide goals and assist whilst their No.9. remains on the sidelines.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have taken a look at the stats behind the names linked with Newcastle United.

Do any of these stats shock you? Which of these attacking players would best suit Howe’s side?

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Since breaking through the ranks at AC Milan in the 2006/07 season, Aubameyang has registered 294 goals and 111 assists in just 580 games. His most prolific season came for Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17 where he ended the campaign with 31 goals in just 32 Bundesliga appearances. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

2. Lyndon Dykes Dykes managed 12 goals last season for QPR, his best return at senior level. A haul of 56 goals and 52 assists in just 236 games is not a record to be sniffed at. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Divock Origi Famous mostly for his strike that won the Champions League for Liverpool, Origi has never been too prolific as a striker. His highest goals return came for Lille in 2014/15 where he notched eight goals. His seven strikes in 2016/17 is the highest he has managed in England. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Dusan Vlahovic A haul of 21 goals last season has been backed up by 16 goals in just 19 league games so far this campaign. After going goalless in his first season in Italy, followed by just six goals in 30 games the next, the Serbian has never looked back and is behind just Robert Lewandowski in Europe’s goal scoring charts this season. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales