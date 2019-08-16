Revealed! The manager Newcastle United 'approached' before Steve Bruce
An in-demand manager has suggested that he was approached by Newcastle United this summer – before the Magpies appointed Steve Bruce.
The Tynesiders were linked with a host of managers before ultimately appointing Bruce, with Jorge Jesus one of the names heavily-linked throughout the summer.
And the Portuguese boss, who currently presides over Brazilian side Flamengo, has revealed that he was approached by Newcastle this summer.
In an interview with Fox Sports, the 65-year-old said: “If it had been for the money, I could have stayed at Al Hilal.
“I could also have gone to clubs in England”
The interview was conducted as part of a yet-to-air documentary, in which Jesus goes on to reveal that the English clubs interested in his services were Newcastle and Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Daniel Farke has claimed his Norwich City side will be underdogs when they welcome a Newcastle side packed with ‘top class’ players to Carrow Road this weekend.
“We are the underdog in most games because of the possibilities of the opponents,” he said, speaking ahead of the Premier League clash.
“Newcastle are a big club.
“They have top class players and have strengthened in the summer.”
The Canaries have also been hit by an injury crisis ahead of the game, which could see five senior players miss out.
“We have a big blow for Onel Hernandez,” he admitted.
“He is out for 3 months, may need surgery.”
“Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann are not available for tomorrow.
“Kenny McLean is also a major doubt and we are definitely without Josip Drmic.”