Who was Newcastle United's most creative player last season? (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Revealed! The most creative player in each Premier League team - including where stars from Newcastle United, Leeds United and Everton rank

Fresh research has uncovered who was Newcastle United’s most creative player last season.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:11 am

With goal scorers often taking the headlines, it’s the players who helped to create these goals and chances that go unfairly unnoticed.

We as fans usually don’t care how a goal is scored, meaning these creative players usually don’t get the credit they deserve.

To put that right, using data scouting, every player in the division has been rated by their open play creative performance over the 2021-22 season. The rating algorithm considers several factors such as chance creation, ball progression, and ability to break opposition lines.

Each player has then been given a ‘Creator Rating’ score out of 100 to determine how much influence they have had on their team this season.

Here, using this research conducted by BetVictor, we take a look at who has been ranked as the most creative player in each Premier League team this season:

(Note: only players who played over 900 minutes have been considered)

1. Kevin De Bruyne

Creator rating = 95.48, overall Premier League rank = 1st

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Creator rating = 91.69, overall Premier League rank = 2nd

Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales

3. Christian Eriksen

Creator rating = 86.21, overall Premier League rank = 4th

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Photo Sales

4. Reece James

Creator rating = 83.59, overall Premier League rank = 5th

Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueLeeds UnitedEvertonBetVictor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5