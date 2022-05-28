With goal scorers often taking the headlines, it’s the players who helped to create these goals and chances that go unfairly unnoticed.

We as fans usually don’t care how a goal is scored, meaning these creative players usually don’t get the credit they deserve.

To put that right, using data scouting, every player in the division has been rated by their open play creative performance over the 2021-22 season. The rating algorithm considers several factors such as chance creation, ball progression, and ability to break opposition lines.

Each player has then been given a ‘Creator Rating’ score out of 100 to determine how much influence they have had on their team this season.

Here, using this research conducted by BetVictor, we take a look at who has been ranked as the most creative player in each Premier League team this season:

(Note: only players who played over 900 minutes have been considered)

1. Kevin De Bruyne Creator rating = 95.48, overall Premier League rank = 1st Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Creator rating = 91.69, overall Premier League rank = 2nd Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3. Christian Eriksen Creator rating = 86.21, overall Premier League rank = 4th Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

4. Reece James Creator rating = 83.59, overall Premier League rank = 5th Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales