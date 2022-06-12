The Nike Flight Premier League match ball in the goal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The study by odds comparison site Odds Scanner analysed the statistics of all forwards who played more than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League last season to see which players had the worst ‘minutes per goal contribution’.

Of course, in the modern game, attacking players are judged on more than just their contributions in-front of goal, however, it can’t be denied that their main aim is still to put the ball in the back of the net.

Few sides had more players contribute to goals than Newcastle United this season with Callum Wilson’s injury meaning that goals had to be spread around the team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Minutes played = 1,450, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 290

Here, we rank these findings to see which attacking players had the most disappointing campaigns in the Premier League last season:

Do any of these findings shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Minutes played = 2,639, goals = 8, assists = 1, goal contributions = 9, minutes per goal contribution = 293

Minutes played = 1,465, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 293

Minutes played = 2,363, goals = 4, assists = 4, goal contributions = 8, minutes per goal contribution = 296

Minutes played = 1,484, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 297

Minutes played = 1,816, goals = 5, assists = 1, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 303

Minutes played = 1,214, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 304

Minutes played = 2,795, goals = 6, assists = 3, goal contributions = 9, minutes per goal contribution = 311

Minutes played = 1,900, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 317

Minutes played = 1,914, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 319

Minutes played = 1,975, goals = 6, assists = 0, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 329

Minutes played = 2,019, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 337

Minutes played = 1,382, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 346

Minutes played = 1,413, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 353

Minutes played = 1,644, goals = 3, assists = 1, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 411

Minutes played = 1,336, goals = 2, assists = 1, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 445

Minutes played = 1,572, goals = 2, assists = 1, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 524

Minutes played = 1,327, goals = 2, assists = 0, goal contributions = 2, minutes per goal contribution = 664

Minutes played = 2,229, goals = 1, assists = 2, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 743