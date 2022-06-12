Revealed! The Premier League forwards that ‘disappointed’ the most last season and where Newcastle United, Leeds United and Manchester United players rank
New research has revealed which Premier League forwards had the most disappointing campaigns in-front of goal last season.
By Joe Buck
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 2:00 pm
The Nike Flight Premier League match ball in the goal (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
The study by odds comparison site Odds Scanner analysed the statistics of all forwards who played more than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League last season to see which players had the worst ‘minutes per goal contribution’.
Of course, in the modern game, attacking players are judged on more than just their contributions in-front of goal, however, it can’t be denied that their main aim is still to put the ball in the back of the net.
Few sides had more players contribute to goals than Newcastle United this season with Callum Wilson’s injury meaning that goals had to be spread around the team.
Minutes played = 1,450, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 290
Here, we rank these findings to see which attacking players had the most disappointing campaigns in the Premier League last season:
Minutes played = 2,639, goals = 8, assists = 1, goal contributions = 9, minutes per goal contribution = 293
Minutes played = 1,465, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 293
Minutes played = 2,363, goals = 4, assists = 4, goal contributions = 8, minutes per goal contribution = 296
Minutes played = 1,484, goals = 2, assists = 3, goal contributions = 5, minutes per goal contribution = 297
Minutes played = 1,816, goals = 5, assists = 1, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 303
Minutes played = 1,214, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 304
Minutes played = 2,795, goals = 6, assists = 3, goal contributions = 9, minutes per goal contribution = 311
Minutes played = 1,900, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 317
Minutes played = 1,914, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 319
Minutes played = 1,975, goals = 6, assists = 0, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 329
Minutes played = 2,019, goals = 3, assists = 3, goal contributions = 6, minutes per goal contribution = 337
Minutes played = 1,382, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 346
Minutes played = 1,413, goals = 2, assists = 2, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 353
Minutes played = 1,644, goals = 3, assists = 1, goal contributions = 4, minutes per goal contribution = 411
Minutes played = 1,336, goals = 2, assists = 1, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 445
Minutes played = 1,572, goals = 2, assists = 1, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 524
Minutes played = 1,327, goals = 2, assists = 0, goal contributions = 2, minutes per goal contribution = 664
Minutes played = 2,229, goals = 1, assists = 2, goal contributions = 3, minutes per goal contribution = 743
Minutes played = 1,067, goals = 1, assists = 0, goal contributions = 1, minutes per goal contribution = 1067