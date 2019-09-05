Revealed! The reason Brazilian playmaker shunned summer move to join compatriot Joelinton at Newcastle United
Brazilian playmaker Thiago Maia rejected the chance to join compatriot Joelinton at Newcastle United this summer – and it was nothing to do with the opportunity offered by the Magpies.
According to a report in French publication Par La Voix Du Nord, Maia turned down the chance to head to the Premier League with United, as well as overtures from Italy, Germany, Turkey and Portugal in order to further test himself in Champions League – this despite being down the midfield pecking order at Lille.
United reportedly had a bid rejected for the player in the final days of the transfer window, something that perfectly mirrored a reported approach 12 months previous for the Brazilian youth international.
The report states: “The Brazilian Thiago Maia has finally chosen to stay to try again to win despite the competition.
“Very active throughout the transfer window, LOSC did not experienced a last minute move Monday night.
“Looked at in Italy, Turkey, Germany and Portugal, Thiago Maia (22 years old) chose to stay at LOSC. Chosen because it seems that it is the Brazilian who has kept control of his destiny by not responding to solicitations in the summer market. The midfielder preferred to stay in Lille in a club that contests the Champions League and where he did not give up winning despite the competition – Andre, Xeka, Soumaré and Renato Sanches.”
United did not add a midfielder in the closing stages of the window, preferring to promote kid Matty Longstaff to the first-team pool.