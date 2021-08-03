Revealed: The reason Newcastle United's move for Arsenal's Joe Willock has stalled

Joe Willock.

The club hopes to re-sign the midfielder this summer on a season-long loan. However, the club has not been able to come to agreement with Arsenal and Steve Bruce has spoken of there being a “cut-off” point for a decision.

“We haven’t made any bids for any player, because Joe’s been our No.1 target,” said United’s head coach. "Obviously, when we’re ticking towards the start of the season, and towards the end of the window, we’ve obviously got to make a decision."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s head coach, has been coy on Willock’s future up to now, but the Gazette understands that the 21-year-old is available for transfer.

However, the club’s preference is a sale, while Newcastle, operating within tight financial parameters this summer, are again looking to take him on loan, hence the impasse.

Asked about Willock and Hector Bellerin at the weekend, Arteta said: “I don't know (if they are leaving). I'm going to coach them and train them, and respect and look after everybody, because they are our players.

"Hopefully, they can have their minds here, and prepare here, because they’re Arsenal players, and our job is to make them as good as we can.”

Crystal Palace and Monaco are also interested in Willock, who scored eight goals for Newcastle last season.