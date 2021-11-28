Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle yesterday means it is over three-and-a-half-years since the Magpies defeated the Gunners.

But what does their record against the rest of the Premier League look like?

Here, we take a look at how many days have passed since Newcastle’s last victory over every single Premier League side, including disastrous records against Liverpool and Leeds United:

1. Leicester City - 205 days Newcastle’s most complete performance last season came against the Foxes when they ran riot at the King Power Stadium, completing a 4-2 victory. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. West Ham United - 225 days David Moyes’s side had a fantastic season last year, however, unbelievably Newcastle United managed to complete the double over them. Their 3-2 victory in April was a topsy turvy affair but victory was secured by Joe Willock late on. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Burnley - 231 days This win 231 days ago came at Turf Moor during Newcastle’s late-season recovery, secured by goals from Jacob Murphy and Allan Saint-Maximin. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Southampton - 295 days Despite playing a large part of the game with nine-men, Newcastle were able to see out a 3-2 victory in February. Photo: Pool Photo Sales