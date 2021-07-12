Revealed! The truth about Newcastle United's 'new' Valentino Lazaro links
Newcastle United are yet to make contact with Valentino Lazaro’s representatives about a move back to St James’ Park, despite rumours to the contrary.
Reports in Italy over the last 24 hours have suggested the Magpies are in talks to re-sign the player from Inter Milan, with the Serie A outfit looking to offload the Austrian international this summer.
However, if United are interested in making a play for Lazaro this summer, the Gazette has learned they are yet to open talks or even sound out the player and his representatives about a switch. It is understood the player would be open to it, though, as per reports elsewhere.
Lazaro spent last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach, playing 22 games and scoring two goals.
He was a bit-part player at United in 2019/20, having arrived on loan in January. The 25-year-old made 15 appearances, mostly off the bench, scoring two goals.
Having used Lazaro sparingly, head coach Steve Bruce and the club were unwilling to follow up the initial loan with a permanent move last summer – and scepticism should remain as to whether that stance has significantly changed in the last 12 months.
Reports on the continent suggest Inter are ready to cut their losses on Lazaro and sell the player they signed for around £20million from Hertha Berlin in 2018, for much less than they originally paid.
Lazaro was this summer part of the Austria squad knocked out of Euro 2020 at the last 16 stage by eventual winners Italy.