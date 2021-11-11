Ever since its introduction to English football, VAR’s implementation and usage has caused great debate, debates that VAR ought to have solved with its introduction.

Alas, this has not yet happened and questions about VAR and the decisions it makes continue to dominate conversation.

But which sides have been the ‘unluckiest’ this season and have had more VAR decisions overturned against them than any other side?

BettingExpert.com have conducted research into which teams have had the most VAR calls against them this campaign and here, using this research, we have ranked each Premier League team from the ‘luckiest’ with VAR calls, to the ‘unluckiest’:

Does this list surprise you? Are you shocked at Newcastle United’s position? What do you make of VAR?

1. Watford: 0 Watford are the second side to not have a VAR decision go against them this season - and they will hope to keep it that way as they battle the drop this season. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Tottenham: 0 Nuno Espirito Santo cannot blame VAR for his dismissal at Spurs as they are yet to have a VAR call go against them this season. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

3. West Ham: 1 The Hammers have been superb this season and are not seeing too many negative impacts of VAR this season. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Leeds: 1 The season started slowly for Marcelo Bielsa’s side but they cannot blame VAR for poor results as they have seen just one decision go against them so far this campaign. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales