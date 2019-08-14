Revealed! The wages Newcastle United pay £35m record signing Joelinton
Newcastle United have reportedly made Joelinton their highest paid player - smashing through previous top-earner Jonjo Shevley's wage packet.
Shelvey, signed from Swansea City in January 2016, is understood to be on £80,000, putting him top of the tree in the United squad.
But, according to the Times, United have tied the Brazilian frontman down to a more lucrative, six-year deal.
The report states: "Shelvey is thought to have since been overtaken by Joelinton after the striker’s £40 million move from Hoffenheim last month."
Newcastle are also understood to be keen to put youngster Sean Longstaff in the same bracket as Shelvey and Joelinton, following his meteoric rise to first-team regular over the last 12 months.
United are keen to ward off interest from Manchester United, who failed with a number of bids - the highest of which totalled £35million with add ons - this summer.