Revealed! West Brom FAILED with transfer deadline day move for Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has revealed that the Championship outfit failed with an 11th hour bid for Newcastle United frontman Dwight Gayle.
Having spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns, Gayle has been named in this season’s 25-man Premier League squad by head coach Steve Bruce.
But, Bilic says he made a late play for the 28-year-old frontman, who netted 24 goals for the Baggies last season.
“We tried, I’m not going to lie,” said Bilic, who also signed rumoured United target Charlie Austin on Thursday.
“Of course he made such a big impact. We needed a few strikers - that has nothing to do with Charlie Austin.
“We tried with Dwight, but it just didn’t happen. It was really difficult and that’s it basically.
“He was interested, of course. He enjoyed it here, but it was very difficult and just didn’t happen.”