Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby joined Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Gordon and Ashby’s arrival followed the news that Kieran Trippier had extended his contract with the club. Trippier, who has become a key figure at the club since becoming their first signing post-takeover, extended his stay on Tyenside by a further year.

Speaking about the extension,Trippier said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

Following the announcement of Trippier’s contract extension and the arrivals of two new faces at the club in January, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contract of every Newcastle United player expires.

Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon Harrison Ashby and Anthony Gordon were presented to the St James's Park crowd following their respective arrivals from West Ham and Everton

Loris Karius Karius' Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie's Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.

Mark Gillespie Gillespie's Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.