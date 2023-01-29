Kieran Trippier has become the latest player to commit his future to Newcastle United.

The defender has signed a new deal with the club, one that now expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking about why he committed his future to the Magpies, Trippier said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome – and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club – and there's no place I'd rather be."

Following the announcement of Trippier’s contract extension, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contract of every Newcastle United player expires.

Kieran Trippier

Jonjo Shelvey Shelvey's Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season, although he will trigger an extension should certain conditions be met.

Loris Karius Karius' Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.

Matt Ritchie Ritchie's Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.