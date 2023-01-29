Revealed: When every Newcastle United contract expires following Kieran Trippier extension - photo gallery
Kieran Trippier has become the latest player to commit his future to Newcastle United.
The defender has signed a new deal with the club, one that now expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.
Speaking about why he committed his future to the Magpies, Trippier said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.
"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome – and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club – and there's no place I'd rather be."
Following the announcement of Trippier’s contract extension, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contract of every Newcastle United player expires.
