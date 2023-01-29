News you can trust since 1849
Revealed: When every Newcastle United contract expires following Kieran Trippier extension - photo gallery

Kieran Trippier has become the latest player to commit his future to Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

The defender has signed a new deal with the club, one that now expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Speaking about why he committed his future to the Magpies, Trippier said: "I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome – and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club – and there's no place I'd rather be."

Following the announcement of Trippier’s contract extension, here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at when the contract of every Newcastle United player expires.

Who do you think should get a contract extension? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Kieran Trippier

How long does every Newcastle United player have left on their contract with the club? (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey’s Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season, although he will trigger an extension should certain conditions be met.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Loris Karius

Karius’ Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

4. Matt Ritchie

Ritchie’s Newcastle United contract expires at the end of the current season.

Photo: Stu Forster

Kieran Trippier