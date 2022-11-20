Social media has become an integral part of modern society with footballers using this to connect to their supporters.

From post-match dressing room celebration photos to Nick Pope trending across the country thanks to Burger King and Toon Polls, Newcastle United’s social media presence has boomed in recent times.

After every match, timelines are flooded with action shots of Magpies players in action with supportive comments from teammates and supporters alike as Newcastle climb up the Premier League table.

But which players have the biggest presence on social media? The end result might shock you.

Here, we take a look at the social media following of Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad to see which players have the biggest social media presence.

(Note: Matt Ritchie, Jonjo Shelvey and Dan Burn have no presence on Twitter or Instagram)

1. Emil Krafth (42.1K) Krafth doesn't have Twitter but has a following of 42.1K on Instagram.

2. Elliot Anderson (74.9K) Anderson has 35.3K followers on Twitter with a further 39.6K on Instagram.

3. Jamal Lewis (90K) Lewis has 26.8K followers on Twitter with a further 63.2K on Instagram.

4. Ryan Fraser (100K) Fraser doesn't have Twitter but has a following of 100K on Instagram.