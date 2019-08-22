Which Premier League clubs have the most expensive season tickets?

Revealed! Which Premier League clubs have the most expensive season tickets? Including Newcastle United, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Burnley, Brighton & Arsenal

OddsMonkey kindly crunched the numbers and ranked Premier League clubs' average season ticket prices in order

By James Copley
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 11:40

And there are some monumentally expensive packages for fans of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea with ticket prices growing across the board whilst Burnley, Watford and Sheffield United's offerings remain cheap.

1. Sheffield United (20th)

Average season ticket price: £458

2. Burnley (19th)

Average season ticket price: £485

3. Everton (18th)

Average season ticket price: £492.50

4. Leicester City (17th)

Average season ticket price: £512.50

