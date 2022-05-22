Another season has almost concluded and for Newcastle, it was the tale of two halves as a mid-season transformation saw them secure safety with games to spare, despite going 14 games without a win at the beginning of the campaign.

Their opponents on Sunday however have everything to play for on Sunday and know that their six-year stay in the top-flight could be ended at the final whistle.

The title race, battle for survival and Champions League spots are still up for grabs on Sunday in what is shaping up to be a frenetic end to the season.

Here, we rank how each Premier League team has fared on their last outing of the season over the last decade to see who has the best and worst records on the final day of the season.

1. Brentford This is Brentford's first season in the Premier League Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

2. Wolves Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 4, won: 0, drawn: 0, lost: 4, points: 0 (-6 GD), PPG: 0.00 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Watford Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 5, won: 0, drawn: 1, lost: 4, points: 1 (-10 GD), PPG: 0.20 Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

4. Burnley Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 6, won: 1, drawn: 0, lost: 5, points: 3 (-5 GD), PPG: 0.50 Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales