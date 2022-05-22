Newcastle United defeated Fulham on the final day of last season (Photo by Glyn Kirk - Pool/Getty Images)

Revealed! Which Premier League teams have the best record on the final day and where Newcastle United rank compared with Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa

Newcastle United play their last game of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at Turf Moor on Sunday in what will be a pivotal final day of the season.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 10:54 am

Another season has almost concluded and for Newcastle, it was the tale of two halves as a mid-season transformation saw them secure safety with games to spare, despite going 14 games without a win at the beginning of the campaign.

Their opponents on Sunday however have everything to play for on Sunday and know that their six-year stay in the top-flight could be ended at the final whistle.

The title race, battle for survival and Champions League spots are still up for grabs on Sunday in what is shaping up to be a frenetic end to the season.

Here, we rank how each Premier League team has fared on their last outing of the season over the last decade to see who has the best and worst records on the final day of the season.

1. Brentford

This is Brentford's first season in the Premier League

Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales

2. Wolves

Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 4, won: 0, drawn: 0, lost: 4, points: 0 (-6 GD), PPG: 0.00

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

3. Watford

Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 5, won: 0, drawn: 1, lost: 4, points: 1 (-10 GD), PPG: 0.20

Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales

4. Burnley

Record on final day of Premier League season since 2011/12 = played: 6, won: 1, drawn: 0, lost: 5, points: 3 (-5 GD), PPG: 0.50

Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Leeds UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonTurf Moor
Next Page
Page 1 of 5