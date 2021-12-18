For once on Tyneside, January promises to be a very busy month. Signings are expected to help bolster the squad ahead of a crucial end to the season as Eddie Howe’s side battle against the drop.

Players with Premier League experience are likely to be favoured and supporters will be hoping that deals can be agreed early in the window - allowing the new signings to make as much of an impact as possible.

As expected, lots of names have been linked with a move to Newcastle since the takeover of the club was complete in early-October, but what could a Newcastle United side look like if some of the most heavily-linked players joined the club?

Well, here, we take a look at what Eddie Howe’s starting XI could look like following a busy January window at St James’s Park:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Dean Henderson The Manchester United man has been usurped by David De Gea this season and with a world cup on the horizon next winter, he will want to be playing regular first-team football in order to impress Gareth Southgate. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier is reportedly open for a move back to the Premier League and has experience of working under Eddie Howe whilst at Burnley. Could St James’s Park be his next destination? Photo: Denis Doyle Photo Sales

3. CB: James Tarkowski The centre-back is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer and looks likely to leave as a free agent. It will probably take a lot to tempt Burnley into selling the defender to one of their relegation rivals however. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle United’s captain will likely have a big role to play in their survival bid this campaign. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales