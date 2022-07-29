Reviewing Newcastle’s feisty affair with Benfica and Joelinton’s harsh red card

Joelinton received a red card during Newcastle United's clash with Benfica (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s side twice came from behind and looked like forcing the game to a penalty shootout but were defeated in the final stages in Portugal.

Ultimately, it was Joelinton’s red card, one that initiated a touchline brawl, that cost Newcastle.

Post-match, Eddie Howe said: "For me, in pre-season friendlies, the last thing I want to see is a red card for either team unless there’s a tackle that’s really out of the spirit of the game. I don't think Joelinton's tackles were.

Matthew Bondswell impressed against Benfica (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

“The second one was late, and he acknowledged that and stayed to try and look after the lad.

"It spoiled the last 10-15 minutes, but it was a good test for us as well. We weren't quite good enough to see the game out, which is disappointing from our perspective.”

They may not be taking home the Eusebio Cup, but the Magpies can take home some positives from their clash in Portugal including another good performance from Miguel Almiron and a solid display by youngster Matthew Bondswell at left-back.

Bondswell, who had a disappointing time away at Shrewsbury last season, put in an assured performance in the Newcastle back-line and impressed many that were watching him in-action for the first time.