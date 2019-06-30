RIchard Keys believes Newcastle United will 'power on' without Rafa Benitez
Richard Keys believes Newcastle United will ‘power on’ without manager Rafa Benitez.
Benitez is set to his contract at St James’s Park expire today (June 30) after the club stated it would ‘not to be possible’ to come to an agreement to extend his spell on Tyneside.
And while fans and pundits have criticised the club and owner Mike Ashley for allowing Benitez to slip away, Bein Sports presenter Keys made the surprising prediction that his exit could prove to be good news.
Replying to a Newcastle United supporter on Twitter, Keys said he felt Ashley had grown weary of Benitez’s ‘constant moaning’ and claimed the club would push on without him.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Wait for the replacement announcement,” he tweeted.
“Your club is buoyant - financially stable.
“Your owner tired of Rafa’s constant moaning - and no-one in their right mind gives the manager financial control.
“Rafa won’t get a better job than he had. Newcastle will power on.”