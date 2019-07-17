RIchard Keys hails Newcastle United's appointment of Steve Bruce
Richard Keys has hailed Mike Ashley and Newcastle United’s decision to appoint Steve Bruce as head coach – insisting the club ‘couldn’t have chosen any better’.
Keys, who is currently working as a pundit for beIN Sports, believes fans should be ‘delighted’ that Bruce has been appointed as Rafa Benitez’s successor.
The former Sky Sports pundit was notably critical of Benitez’s tactics during his time at St James’s Park, but seems to have taken a more positive stance regarding the club’s new appointment.
And he feels that such an appointment signals a ‘comeback’ in British coaching.
In a tweet on his official account, Keys said: “Good luck Brucey. Delighted.
“It seems British coaching is making a bit of a comeback. Newcastle couldn’t have chosen any better.”
Bruce was handed a three-year deal on Tyneside today and is set to jet-off to China in the coming days to join the club at the Premier League Asia Trophy.