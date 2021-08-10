Rio Ferdinand questions Newcastle United deal
Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Joe Willock’s proposed move to Newcastle United.
Willock is set to complete a switch to the club after Arsenal accepted a bid in excess of £20million for the midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St James’s Park.
However, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand “doesn’t understand” why Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is letting the 21-year-old go given that he scores goals from midfield.
“I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go,” Ferdinand told his FIVE YouTube channel. “The guy scores goals from midfield. I really like him. I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent. He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.”
Willock scored eight goals for Newcastle last season following his move to the club in the January transfer window.