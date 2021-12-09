Newcastle United face Leicester City, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Rafa Benitez’s Everton before the January transfer window opens, a window that should allow the new owners to strengthen the current squad.

Ensuring they do strengthen in the winter window must be a priority, according to former Toon-favourite Rob Lee.

Lee, who played just-shy of 350 games in all competitions for the Magpies, believes that without reinforcements, Newcastle will be relegated in May:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson's strike earned Newcastle United all three points against Burnley on Saturday (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“If Newcastle don’t bring in any reinforcements, we’ll go down.” Lee told Coffee Friend.

“The players have improved since Eddie Howe has come in, but still, if Newcastle don’t get players in, it’s wise enough to know they aren’t good enough [to keep the club up]. There’s a reason why Newcastle are where they are.”

Lee did, however, single out Callum Wilson out for praise, however, he also stressed the need to ensure Newcastle’s no.9 stays fit for the season:

"I was at the game on Saturday [against Burnley], Callum Wilson scored the goal, but did we look like scoring any more? We had a couple of chances, but Callum Wilson seems to be the only person scoring. If he gets injured, we’re in serious trouble because no one else is scoring goals.”

Newcastle’s next assignment in the Premier League is a trip to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester as Eddie Howe aims to make it back-to-back victories.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.