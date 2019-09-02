Rolando Aarons leaves Newcastle United for League One
Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has signed for League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 13:20
The winger – left out of the Magpies’ Premier League 25-man squad by head coach Steve Bruce – has signed a loan deal until January.
This is Aarons’ fourth loan spell away from St James’s Park, having spent time in Italy with Hellas Verona, Czech Republic with Slovan Liberec and at Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Aarons could be joined by Achraf Lazaar in heading out he exit door today.