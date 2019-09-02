Rolando Aarons leaves Newcastle United for League One

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has signed for League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 13:20
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Rolando Aarons of Newcastle United is seen in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian and Newcastle United at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The winger – left out of the Magpies’ Premier League 25-man squad by head coach Steve Bruce – has signed a loan deal until January.

This is Aarons’ fourth loan spell away from St James’s Park, having spent time in Italy with Hellas Verona, Czech Republic with Slovan Liberec and at Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Aarons could be joined by Achraf Lazaar in heading out he exit door today.