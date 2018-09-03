Rolando Aarons left OUT of Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad

Rolando Aarons has been left out of Newcastle United's 25-man squad.
The 22-year-old winger – who had a loan spell at Hellas Verona last season – will not be able to play for the club in the first half of the season.
However, 26-year-old defender Achraf Lazaar, frozen out by United manager Rafa Benitez, has been included in the squad.
25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Clark, Ciaran*
Darlow, Karl*
Diame, Mohamed
Dubravka, Martin
Dummett, Paul*
Elliot, Robert*
Fernandez, Federico
Gutierrez, Ayoze Perez
Hayden, Isaac Scot*
Ki, Sung Yueng
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Lazaar, Achraf
Lejeune, Florian Gregoire Claude
Manquillo Gaitan, Javier
Mato Sanmartin, Jose Luis
Murphy, Jacob Kai*
Muto, Yoshinori
Nunes Nascimento, Robert Kenedy
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Rondon, Jose Solomon
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Shelvey, Jonjo*
Sterry, Jamie Michael*
Twasam, Christian Atsu
Yedlin, Deandre
U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)
Allan, Thomas David
Allen, Max
Bailey, Owen John Edward
Barlaser, Daniel Tan
Barrett, Ryan Thomas
Bartlett, Tyrique
Brown, William George
Cass, Lewis Graham
Charman, Luke
Cole, Thomas Anthony
Cumbreras, Jesus Nunez
Ebanks, Tai Graham
Fernandez Satue, Victor
Gamblin, Lucas Ralph
Gibson, Liam Steven
Harker, Nathan
Huuhtanen, Otto Eemeli
Joyce, Samuel Edward
Langley, Daniel David
Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire
Longstaff, Matthew Ben
Longstaff, Sean David
Madia, Deese Kasinga
McEntee, Oisin Michael
McNall, Lewis
O'Connor, Stefan Ramone Sewell
Reed, Kain
Roberts, Callum
Rounsfell, George David Alan
Sangare, Mohammed
Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge
Swailes, Jude Christopher
Toure, Fode Yannick
Walters, Oliver Reece
Watts, Kelland John William James
Wilson, Adam Ayiro
Woodman, Frederick John
Yarney, Josef Charles
Young, Jack