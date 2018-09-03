Rolando Aarons left OUT of Newcastle's 25-man Premier League squad

Rolando Aarons has been left out of Newcastle United's 25-man squad.

The 22-year-old winger – who had a loan spell at Hellas Verona last season – will not be able to play for the club in the first half of the season.

However, 26-year-old defender Achraf Lazaar, frozen out by United manager Rafa Benitez, has been included in the squad.

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Clark, Ciaran*

Darlow, Karl*

Diame, Mohamed

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Elliot, Robert*

Fernandez, Federico

Gutierrez, Ayoze Perez

Hayden, Isaac Scot*

Ki, Sung Yueng

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lazaar, Achraf

Lejeune, Florian Gregoire Claude

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Mato Sanmartin, Jose Luis

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Muto, Yoshinori

Nunes Nascimento, Robert Kenedy

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Rondon, Jose Solomon

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Shelvey, Jonjo*

Sterry, Jamie Michael*

Twasam, Christian Atsu

Yedlin, Deandre

U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)

Rolando Aarons

Allan, Thomas David

Allen, Max

Bailey, Owen John Edward

Barlaser, Daniel Tan

Barrett, Ryan Thomas

Bartlett, Tyrique

Brown, William George

Cass, Lewis Graham

Charman, Luke

Cole, Thomas Anthony

Cumbreras, Jesus Nunez

Ebanks, Tai Graham

Fernandez Satue, Victor

Gamblin, Lucas Ralph

Gibson, Liam Steven

Harker, Nathan

Huuhtanen, Otto Eemeli

Joyce, Samuel Edward

Langley, Daniel David

Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire

Longstaff, Matthew Ben

Longstaff, Sean David

Madia, Deese Kasinga

McEntee, Oisin Michael

McNall, Lewis

O'Connor, Stefan Ramone Sewell

Reed, Kain

Roberts, Callum

Rounsfell, George David Alan

Sangare, Mohammed

Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge

Swailes, Jude Christopher

Toure, Fode Yannick

Walters, Oliver Reece

Watts, Kelland John William James

Wilson, Adam Ayiro

Woodman, Frederick John

Yarney, Josef Charles

Young, Jack