Ross Barkley was very complimentary of Newcastle United following Luton Town's 4-4 draw at St James' Park.

Barkley was on the scoresheet in the first half as he made it 2-2 following Sean Longstaff's brace for The Magpies and Gabriel Osho's initial equaliser. Luton scored a quickfire double in the second half to go 4-2 ahead before goals from Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes rescued a point for Newcastle.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After the match, Barkley told Match of the Day: "We knew what we were going to come up against. Newcastle are a top side, great on the transition and the counter.

"They played well, we played well. It was a bit of a basketball game. But it was an entertaining game and a good one to be a part of."

Barkley pounced on Martin Dubravka's parry in the first half to score his third Premier League goal of the season. Reflecting on the strike, the midfielder spoke very highly of Newcastle and St James' Park.

"It's always nice to score a goal, especially here at St. James' Park," the 30-year-old added. "Newcastle are a great club with great fans and it is nice to get a goal here today and get the point.

"We are all proud of each other. We have played three games this week and every one has been positive. We have got that never-say-die attitude and that comes from the manager and the staff.