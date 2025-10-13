Newcastle United have appointed Ross Wilson as the club’s new sporting director from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United have named Ross Wilson as the club’s new sporting director following the exit of Paul Mitchell at the start of June.

After navigating through an eventful summer transfer window without a sporting director, Newcastle now have some stability behind the scenes with Wilson’s arrival, following that of David Hopkinson as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Wilson joins after two years at Nottingham Forest, having previously caught Newcastle’s attention during his time as sporting director at Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. Newcastle triggered Wilson’s release from Forest to allow him to join the club immediately.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be here at Newcastle United,” Wilson said. “This is such a special club, and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters, as well as the ambition and desire of our ownership to keep developing and building an even stronger Newcastle United.

“I’m excited to work with everyone across the different areas within our football department. There’s already excellent work being done here and, from the first team to the women’s team and academy, my aim is to build on that, strengthen our structures over time, and create environments where players and staff can continue to thrive.”

Now it’s straight to work for Wilson. Here are just some of the things that must be on his to-do list this season.

Build a strong working relationship with Eddie Howe

Wilson is Newcastle’s third sporting director in three seasons, following Mitchell and Dan Ashworth. The role is usually seen as a long-term position, but recent years have seen it become increasingly short-lived.

After leaving Newcastle, Ashworth lasted less than half a season at Manchester United before departing. Mitchell also didn’t survive a year in the job.

Stability is needed, and that starts with a strong working relationship between Wilson and head coach Eddie Howe. It’s no secret that Mitchell and Howe didn’t see eye to eye. Mitchell’s bullish approach and public criticism of Newcastle’s transfer policy didn’t go down well behind the scenes.

In his first interview with local media, Mitchell questioned whether Newcastle’s transfer policy was ‘fit for purpose’ - words that summed up his short, turbulent spell on Tyneside.

For Wilson’s appointment to succeed, trust and cooperation with Howe will be essential. The Newcastle boss has called the sporting director role ‘absolutely pivotal’ and admitted he was ‘desperate’ for the club to make an appointment.

The early signs are encouraging.

“My conversations with ownership have been extremely positive, and I’ve also been in regular contact with Eddie Howe and David Hopkinson,” Wilson said. “The trust, cohesion and alignment we’re building already feels strong, and we believe that being united as a team will be vital as we continue to move the club forward together.”

A clear message: Wilson wants things to be different from his predecessor.

Secure new contracts for Newcastle United’s top stars

Mitchell’s decision to pull a proposed new deal for Alexander Isak backfired when the striker forced a move to Liverpool in the summer, citing ‘broken promises’ as the reason. Newcastle must avoid a repeat.

That means contract talks with key players need to happen sooner rather than later.

Following Isak’s exit, Sandro Tonali is arguably Newcastle’s most valuable asset. Italian media continue to link him with a return to Serie A, particularly Juventus. For now, Italian clubs can’t afford him, but it would be naive to think that other top Premier League or La Liga sides wouldn’t come calling for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Like Isak before him, Tonali’s contract runs until 2028. By the end of the season, he’ll have two years left, and Newcastle will need to agree an extension to maintain control. The same applies to Bruno Guimarães and Tino Livramento, who are also under contract until 2028 and would not be short of transfer interest.

More immediate calls are needed on Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schär, both out of contract next summer and turning 36 and 35 respectively next year.

Wilson should also move to tie Sven Botman down to a new long-term deal - assuming the defender stays fit and maintains form. At his best, Botman is one of the Premier League’s top centre-backs, but injuries have limited him. Early signs this season are good, and at just 25, his best years could still be ahead.

With his current deal expiring in June 2027, Newcastle need to act soon or risk losing him at a cut-price fee or even for nothing. If Botman stays fit, interest will come fast next summer.

Establish a clear transfer strategy for NUFC

Newcastle’s summer transfer window without a sporting director might prove successful in time, but it was a messy one defined by reactive signings and inflated fees.

The £130 million sale of Isak to Liverpool eased PSR pressure, but Newcastle still need a smarter, more proactive transfer approach.

This is where Wilson must deliver. Both short-term and long-term planning are essential. Starting with the January window and looking ahead to next summer.

While Mitchell couldn’t execute his strategy, he did aim to identify continental talent offering better value than Premier League players, who often come with a premium.

Wilson will need to earn Howe’s trust and establish a coherent, balanced strategy that delivers both quality and value -building a squad capable of consistent Champions League contention.

The blueprint isn’t yet clear, but one thing is: Newcastle have to break the cycle of overspending their way into PSR trouble and bouncing between European qualification and missing out entirely. Wilson’s role will be central to achieving that stability.