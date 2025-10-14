Newcastle United news: Newcastle United fans have delivered a clear message to new sporting director Ross Wilson ahead of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United fans have delivered a clear verdict on what their club needs to do during the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been very quiet during the last two winter windows as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules severely limited what they were able to do. Back in 2022, a host of players were signed during the first window under new ownership in a window that is looked back on as one of the best the club has ever produced.

However, those two players were the last two permanent signings they made in the mid-season window with 2024 and 2025 windows coming and going without an arrival. PSR restricted what they were able to do in those windows with the restrictions so tight that they weren’t even able to sanction a loan move to Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips due to ‘financial reasons’ two years ago.

A busy summer of trading, though, means that the Magpies do have some wiggle room to make signings once the upcoming window opens on New Year’s Day. But just what do Newcastle United need to do, where do they need to strengthen and how much should they spend on new signings?

The upcoming winter transfer window will be the first for the club’s new sporting director Ross Wilson. Newcastle United announced on Saturday that Wilson had officially joined the club from the City Ground, with the 41-year-old succeeding Paul Mitchell in the role.

Wilson is the third person to fill that role in as many seasons and will be keen to hit the ground running when the window opens: "I’m absolutely delighted to be here at Newcastle United,” Wilson said upon his unveiling.

“This is such a special club, and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters, as well as the ambition and desire of our ownership to keep developing and building an even stronger Newcastle United.”

Whilst Wilson begins to get his feet under the table on Tyneside, Newcastle United fans have already delivered a clear verdict on what he and the club needs to do in January. In a survey conducted by the Shields Gazette, 81.8% of respondents believe that the Magpies need to sign around two players during the winter window, with 54.5% believing that they need to spend between £50m and £70m on those new arrivals - further 28.8% believe a spend of between £70m and £100m is required.

In terms of where they need to strengthen, though, responses were a lot more varied. 39.4% believed that the club still need to strengthen their forward line, despite the summer arrivals of Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Woltemade has made a very bright start to life at St James’ Park, but Wissa is yet to make his debut after being injured whilst on international duty last month. Central midfield, full-back and wide options are also among the top priority areas for Newcastle United to add to this winter, according to our survey.