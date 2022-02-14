Arsenal and Newcastle ‘eye’ AC Milan star, Magpies alerted to ‘possibility’ of signing Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund target
Newcastle United have been alerted to one defender’s possible availability for transfer in the summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:
AC Milan star on Toon radar
Newcastle United and Arsenal are set to battle it out for the signature of AC Milan striker Rafael Leao in the summer.
After missing out on Dusan Vlahovic last month, according to Fichajes, the Gunners have turned their attention towards Leao to solve their striker crisis whilst Newcastle see Leao as an ideal player to strengthen their attacking department.
Leao, 22, has scored ten goals and registered six assists for Milan so far this season.
Schlotterbeck ‘possibility’
Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United have all been alerted to the possible availability of defender Nico Schlotterbeck this summer.
Schlotterbeck has impressed at Freiburg this season and could be on the move this summer with Freiburg CEO Jochen Saier revealing to Sky Germany that the defender’s departure from the club is a ‘possibility’ this summer:
“There were big clubs [interested in January]. It was clear to us that we wouldn’t let him go in the winter. In the summer, there’s definitely a possibility.”
Toon to revisit Nunez deal
Reports in Portugal state that Newcastle could return in the summer for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and that if they have guaranteed their Premier League survival by then, then a deal is more likely because they Magpies will have ‘other arguments’ to be able to convince Nunez to make the switch.
The Uruguayan has averaged just-shy of a goal a game for Benfica this campaign and will likely cost in excess of £50million if he is to move away from Portugal at the end of the season.
Magpie in Team of the Week
Alan Shearer has named Dan Burn in his Premier League Team of the Week after the debutant kept a clean sheet to earn his side a gritty 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Burn made his first appearance for his boyhood club on Sunday following his deadline day arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion, and Shearer was full of praise for his display, labelling it as a ‘commanding’ performance:
"What a moment for the Geordie.” Shearer told the Premier League. “A commanding display on his debut for his boyhood club."