Gary Neville’s Magpies worry

Gary Neville believes that victories for Burnley and Watford at the weekend could be ‘dangerous’ for Newcastle United.

Newcastle are unbeaten in six games and although Neville believes that they will survive the drop this season, they may be looking over their shoulder and worrying about the teams below them:

"I was at Newcastle for their win over Aston Villa last week and came to the conclusion that I wasn't watching a team that was going to get relegated as there were massive improvements in every way. The confidence in the team and the atmosphere in the stadium... it was different.” Neville told Sky Sports.

"Against West Ham, they again were resilient. I went into the afternoon kick-offs on Saturday thinking Norwich, Watford and Burnley would go down. Watford do that yo-yo thing while Norwich don't invest enough to really have a go at it and have been not as good as the rest all season.

"I didn't think Burnley were any worse at the start of the season but just felt the rest had got stronger. But then Burney go and do what they did at Brighton! If Sean Dyche was to get Burnley out of this, it would be the great escape. It would mean that a Newcastle, a Brentford or a Leeds would go down.

He continued: "Dyche and Roy Hodgson are resilient and they have been around the block. They won't panic and they know how to get shock results.

"This is what makes Watford and Burnley dangerous to the likes of Brentford, Leeds and Newcastle."

Club-record fee required for winger

Newcastle United will have to pay a club-record fee in order to land Belgian winger Jeremy Doku, according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux.

Doku, 19, has emerged as a major target for the Magpies when the summer transfer window opens and, although he has struggled with injuries this season, his club Rennes will reportedly demand a fee of £66million for his services.

