Targett reveals best trainer

Matt Targett has revealed that Newcastle United have a ‘trainer of the month’ award at the club. This may be a surprise to supporters, however, what maybe is not a surprise is which player was the recipient of the award last month.

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a £45million move for Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

When asked about the ‘trainer of the month’ award on TalkSport, Targett said: “Yeah there is one actually.

“It was like my third or fourth day here and Joelinton won ‘trainer of the month’ and I was like, ‘hold on, what’s going on here?’

“I think he won £250 or something like that so I was like ‘alright, I need to start performing in training now,’” Target joked.

“Since I’ve come in [Eddie Howe] has stripped everything back and he just wants hard-work and for us to fight for everything, it has been brilliant.”

Newcastle ‘eye’ Palace winger

Newcastle could look to make a sensational move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the summer after reportedly failing to land him on-loan last month.

According to the Sun, Newcastle reportedly offered a £5milion loan fee for Eze with a view to making the move permanent for £35million in the summer, however, this was rejected by the Eagles.

A fresh offer of £45million is reportedly being prepared by the Magpies, a fee that more than doubles the £19.5million that Palace paid QPR for Eze’s services in August 2020.

Eze has had injury troubles this season however, making just five appearances in the Premier League all campaign.

Magpies interested in AFCON star

The most recent African Cup of Nations tournament was won by Senegal, spearheaded by Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

However the tournament, hosted in Cameroon, was lit-up by another striker - leading scorer Vincent Aboubakar.

Aboubakar won the Golden Boot with eight goals as he helped the home nation to the semi-finals - and he has now been linked with a Premier League move.

Newcastle United, Leicester City and West Ham are all reportedly interested in the striker who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

