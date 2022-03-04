Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

PL clubs ‘eye’ Everton star

Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the view to making a move for the striker in the summer.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The Telegraph report that the uncertainty surrounding Alisher Usmanov’s future has alerted the trio to Calvert-Lewin’s potential availability.

Calvert-Lewin has finished as Everton’s top scorer for the past two seasons but an injury-hit season this year means he has just three goals to his name.

The 24-year-old has eleven caps and four goals for England and is currently valued at £40million.

Mark Lawrenson’s predictions

Mark Lawrenson is predicting Newcastle United’s unbeaten run to continue when they face Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, tipping Eddie Howe’s side to run-out 2-0 winners.

“Newcastle's run just keeps on going - they are seven unbeaten now in the league, and have won four of their past five games - and they keep climbing away from the relegation zone.” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“All things considered, it has to be another Newcastle win here - their improvement shows what a difference a bit of momentum and confidence can make, and a big home crowd will help them on Saturday too.”

Paul Merson’s predictions

Sharing this view that Newcastle should emerge as winners tomorrow is Paul Merson who believes that the St James’s Park crowd could be the deciding factor tomorrow:

“If you looked at Newcastle United’s fixtures four weeks ago, you’d have identified the game against Brighton as one of their hardest games, but now it looks like the easiest one on paper.” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Brighton have hit a bit of a brick wall in recent weeks, while the Magpies are on a roll and could be utterly and completely safe if they get three more points on the board. As I said earlier, I wouldn’t have fancied them for even a point a month ago, but now, I can’t see Newcastle not winning this game.”

Merson predicts Howe’s side to run out 2-1 winners.

