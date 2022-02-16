Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

European duo join striker hunt

Newcastle’s failure to land striker Hugo Ekitike on deadline day could come back to haunt them as two more teams have reportedly joined the race to sign the teenage striker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reims French forward Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has ten goals and four assists to his name so far this season and was the subject of a bid believed to be in the region of £30million from Newcastle last month, however, he opted against making the move to England.

It now appears that Newcastle aren’t the only side interested in Ekitike as recent reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea could be preparing to swoop for the striker in the summer.

Dortmund may be eyeing Ekitike as Erling-Braut Haaland’s replacement with it looking increasingly likely that the Norweigian’s future will be away from Dortmund.

Footmercato have also revealed that Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the Frenchman and could try and bring him to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens.

Carlos on NUFC links

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has spoken out about the interest in him from Newcastle United last month, revealing that despite Newcastle's interest, he was always calm with the situation:

“I was always very calm,” Carlos said, as picked up in HITC. “I have a contract here at Sevilla (and) told the coach that he could count on me. Because my head was at Sevilla.

“If they reached an agreement (with Newcastle), fine. But since nothing concrete arose that could make me leave Sevilla, I was calm. I feel very good at the club. I’m very happy to be here.”

Striker rejects Toon and Saudi Arabia move

Torino and Italy star Andrea Belotti has reportedly rejected offers from Newcastle United and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Belotti’s contract at Torino is set to expire in the summer with the 28-year-old reportedly preferring a move to AC Milan, rather than to England or the Middle East.

Injury problems have hampered Belotti’s season to date with the striker only able to make ten league appearances, completing the full 90 minutes on just one occasion - and that came way back at the end of August.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.