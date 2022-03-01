Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies ‘eye’ second-division star

According to reports in Spain, Almeria’s Umar Sadiq remains a player of interest for Newcastle United with Barcelona and Sevilla also showing interest in the La Liga 2 star.

Djordje Mihailovic has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United and Leeds United (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Sadiq has thirteen goals and nine assists for Almeria this season and has consistently impressed in Spain following his move from Partizan Belgrade in 2020.

In November, it was reported that Newcastle had shown interest in the 25-year-old, although a move to England never materialised.

These recent reports suggest that Newcastle remain a potential destination for the Nigerian striker but with interest from some of Spain’s top clubs, it could prove difficult for Newcastle to secure a move for Sadiq this summer.

Leeds and Newcastle target midfielder

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Newcastle and Leeds United.

Jeunes Footeux report that a host of clubs across Europe are eyeing a move for the 23-year-old playmaker who currently plies his trade in the MLS with Impact Montreal.

Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Atalanta are also reportedly monitoring Mihailovic.

Robinson on Joelinton form

Paul Robinson believes that Eddie Howe should take huge credit for Joelinton’s improved performances and that the Brazilian’s form is one of the main reasons for Newcastle’s rise up the table:

“Let’s be honest, he was the brunt of a lot of jokes.” Robinson told Football Insider. “That is how poor he was at times. The fans could not understand why they paid all that money for him.

“But he has completely turned it around this season. He has been one of their best players.

“You have to give Eddie Howe huge credit because he has done so well since he’s come in. He has really improved the players that he has got. Joelinton is the perfect example of that. He has given him a new position and now he looks like a different player.

“Newcastle looked dead and buried a few months ago. The results they have managed to pull together and the points total they have amassed, they have every chance. There are so many teams struggling below them now.”

